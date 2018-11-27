Nazi reference in poor taste but doesn't break rules, Speaker decides

The Speaker of the New Brunswick Legislature has ruled that a Green MLA's reference to Nazi propaganda during a debate in the house was a poor choice of words but did not violate parliamentary rules.

Daniel Guitard ruled Tuesday on Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau's use of a quotation by Adolf Hitler's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, while criticizing the People's Alliance.

He asked Arseneau if he wanted to withdraw the words but Arseneau refused.

The famous quotation, which Arseneau used last Friday during the throne speech debate, says that with "sufficient repetition," people can be convinced "that a square is in fact a circle" because "words can be moulded" to disguise someone's real meaning.

He read the quotation while critiquing Alliance Leader Kris Austin's frequent comment about the need for "common sense" in the application of language rights in New Brunswick.

Arseneau refused to take back his comments when given a chance in the legislature on Tuesday. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Austin rose on a point of order during Tuesday's sitting of the legislature and argued that Arseneau's "insinuations" were not appropriate.

"I understand heated debate, I understand emotional debate, but in my opinion and the opinion of my caucus, he certainly overstepped," Austin said.

Guitard said he had already reviewed Arseneau's comments.

"They're not unparliamentary, but I can say as far as the choice of words, it was poor taste, and a poor choice of words."

Because the words were not unparliamentary, the Speaker could not order Arseneau to withdraw them, but he invited Arseneau to do it anyway.

After Arseneau refused, he said twice that he was not making a comparison between the Alliance and the Nazi regime in Germany.

Guitard cut him off when he tried to continue speaking.

Green Leader David Coon defended Arseneau to reporters, saying the Goebbels quotation is a well-known quotation and it's fair to use it to comment, without drawing a comparison to Nazism, on how politicians use words.