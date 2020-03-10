Green Leader David Coon won't vote against PC budget

A spring election appeared increasingly unlikely Friday as Green Party Leader David Coon said he would not cast a pivotal vote against the Progressive Conservative government's budget.

Coon said there are elements of the budget that represent "progress" and he wants to see them passed so that his party can use its newfound leverage in the legislature to improve them and push for more.

Coon's vote is key to the budget passing. A defeat of the budget would trigger a provincial election.

"This is a minority government where my colleagues and I in the Green caucus hold the balance of responsibility," he said. "We don't need to trust this government to safeguard the public good. Not a single piece of legislation can pass without our support."

He said many people have lost trust in Premier Blaine Higgs and many lack confidence in Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers.

"I ask that you trust me," Coon said. "We have your back, New Brunswick."

Shortly after his announcement, he and the other three party leaders in the legislature huddled to discuss whether the decisive vote on the budget, set for Friday March 20, could take place sooner.

That would allow the legislature to adjourn early because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In Ottawa, parties in Parliament struck a deal to pass some urgent business Friday and then adjourn.

Holding the budget vote before that date would require the legislature to approve an accelerate timetable and Coon said that should only happen if the PCs, Liberals, Greens and People's Alliance all agree to it.

One item of business that might need to pass before an early adjournment is legislation to postpone municipal elections scheduled for May 11.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth issued a statement saying that given the elections will require hundreds of thousands of people to vote in polling stations staffed by thousands of election workers, "there are obvious concerns over public safety."

She said there is no "easy solution" to reduce the risk of infection but that under the Local Governance Act she doesn't have the power to postpone the vote without the legislature passing amendments.