Try a green almond, the tart, fuzz-covered nut that's a 'treat from home'

Many shoppers might see the fuzzy green orbs at the Victory Meat Market in Fredericton as an oddity, giving them only a passing glance before moving on to the more familiar terrain of peppers and tomatoes.

Others take a different view of these green almonds: they're an absolute surprise treat from home.

Mahnaz Nassaji, who came to Canada from Iran and now works at the market, says the sight of the almonds evokes good memories.

"And when I see this I [am] happy."

Green almonds make their debut at Fredericton grocer Duration 1:32 The Victory Meat Market is diversifying its offerings to reflect their diverse and growing community. 1:32

Green almonds are the unripe almonds, picked within the briefest of windows each spring.

Biting through an outer shell that feels like peach fuzz gives a satisfying crunch. Inside, the underdeveloped almond is still quite soft and gushes with a tart, almost sour flavour.

The almonds go for $4.99 a pound.

"If you came from Iran or the Middle East to New Brunswick, this would be like a comfort food, something you might have had when you were a child," said Ben McFarlane, a Victory Meat Market employee who works with advertising and marketing.

Ben McFarlane of the Victory Meat Market in downtown Fredericton describes the crunchy and almost sour taste of green almonds. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

McFarlane said the green almonds were ordered on a whim when an employee originally from Lebanon noticed they were available and also remembered them as a treat growing up.

While some shoppers might see the green almonds as just an exotic addition, McFarlane said they're a symbol of how New Brunswick's tastes are starting to shift.

"We try to diversify a little bit because the community is beginning to diversify," he said. "We found that it's been a crazy response."

Green almonds were brought to the Victory Meat Market on a whim after they were recognized as a childhood treat by a worker who came to Canada from Lebanon. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

But while green almonds may be a newer treat for the area, they're similar to a very old snack that used to be enjoyed in the city.

"These green almonds, they kind of connect to our British history and even Fredericton's culinary history," said McFarlane. "They're a 'green nut,' which means you're eating the whole nut, and in British culture we used to pickle walnuts."

Butternuts too were eaten here as a type of green nut, not unlike the green almonds.

McFarlane has a recipe dating back to 1911 from the wife of one of Fredericton's former mayors for pickling butternuts.

Ben McFarlane says the green almonds are a green nut, not unlike the green walnuts and butternuts New Brunswickers used to pickle, following recipes like this one. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"At that time, we were eating green nuts a little more than we are now," said McFarlane, pleased the food seems to have come full circle over the last century.

He expects the green almonds will be gone in a flash. The usual season for green almonds lasts just a few weeks every spring.

"All of the people like this fruit," Nassaji said. "It's a short time, but delicious."