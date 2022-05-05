Try a green almond, the tart, fuzz-covered nut that's a 'treat from home'
A global comfort food not unlike a treat New Brunswickers used to eat
Many shoppers might see the fuzzy green orbs at the Victory Meat Market in Fredericton as an oddity, giving them only a passing glance before moving on to the more familiar terrain of peppers and tomatoes.
Others take a different view of these green almonds: they're an absolute surprise treat from home.
Mahnaz Nassaji, who came to Canada from Iran and now works at the market, says the sight of the almonds evokes good memories.
"And when I see this I [am] happy."
Green almonds are the unripe almonds, picked within the briefest of windows each spring.
Biting through an outer shell that feels like peach fuzz gives a satisfying crunch. Inside, the underdeveloped almond is still quite soft and gushes with a tart, almost sour flavour.
The almonds go for $4.99 a pound.
"If you came from Iran or the Middle East to New Brunswick, this would be like a comfort food, something you might have had when you were a child," said Ben McFarlane, a Victory Meat Market employee who works with advertising and marketing.
McFarlane said the green almonds were ordered on a whim when an employee originally from Lebanon noticed they were available and also remembered them as a treat growing up.
While some shoppers might see the green almonds as just an exotic addition, McFarlane said they're a symbol of how New Brunswick's tastes are starting to shift.
"We try to diversify a little bit because the community is beginning to diversify," he said. "We found that it's been a crazy response."
But while green almonds may be a newer treat for the area, they're similar to a very old snack that used to be enjoyed in the city.
"These green almonds, they kind of connect to our British history and even Fredericton's culinary history," said McFarlane. "They're a 'green nut,' which means you're eating the whole nut, and in British culture we used to pickle walnuts."
Butternuts too were eaten here as a type of green nut, not unlike the green almonds.
McFarlane has a recipe dating back to 1911 from the wife of one of Fredericton's former mayors for pickling butternuts.
"At that time, we were eating green nuts a little more than we are now," said McFarlane, pleased the food seems to have come full circle over the last century.
He expects the green almonds will be gone in a flash. The usual season for green almonds lasts just a few weeks every spring.
"All of the people like this fruit," Nassaji said. "It's a short time, but delicious."
