Greater Moncton residents warned of possible water discolouration

Residents in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview are being warned about possible water discolouration during a two-week inspection of water transmission lines from the water treatment plant.

Manganese buildup on large transmission lines may cause discolouration of the water when it's dislodged during the inspection, which starts next week.

Officials said the discolouration would not affect health.

"We recommend that if your water is discoloured, you refrain from doing laundry as it may stain clothes," the release said.

Residents with any questions can contact the water departments in their municipalities.