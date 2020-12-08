Graydon Nicholas the new chancellor of St. Thomas University

Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas says he hopes to get St.Thomas University more involved with First Nations communities in his new role as chancellor.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be appointed to this capacity," Nicholas said Tuesday.

From Tobique First Nation, Nicholas began teaching business and Indigenous law at St. Thomas University in 1983, so the student climate isn't new to him.

"If I can help in reaching out to more First Nation communities, that would be great," he said after his appointment to the four-year term. "I would look forward to that for sure.

"I'm hoping that's what will happen."

Nicholas rose to prominence as head of the Union New Brunswick Indians, which he served in the 1970s and '80s. He was chair of Native Studies at STU from 1989 to 1991, when he was appointed to the provincial court. From 2009 to 2014, he was New Brunswick lieutenant-governor.

Nicholas is also a member of the Order of Canada.

Nicholas said his brothers attended St. Thomas University and while he didn't, he feels part of the campus community. He said he hopes to keep teaching at the liberal arts university in Fredericton.

He found out about the university's interest in having him be chancellor when its president, Dawn Russell, asked him if he would be interested.

"That kind of took me back a little bit," said Nicholas.

He said the university used to always appoint the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saint John to the role, so he will be the first layperson to become chancellor.

Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president, communications, said the university decided last year, after the retirement of Bishop Robert Harris, to choose a chancellor who isn't ordained.

"The change was made to reflect a broadening role of the chancellor at St. Thomas in representing the university at activities related to advancement," Carleton said in an email.

"The change provides us with more flexibility in the role."