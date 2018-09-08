Fabric fundraiser to help grandmothers in Africa caring for orphans

A Moncton fundraiser centred on fabric will be held to help out grandmothers in African countries who are raising children orphaned by AIDS.

Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers Moncton is part of the campaign launched by the Stephen Lewis Foundation to aid women in Africa who are raising children, sometimes 10 to 15 from a household, who lost their parents to the disease.

The money raised by the campaign is used to provide food, supplies, medical care, HIV education and testing, housing and counselling.

The Moncton fundraiser will sell yarn, rug-hooking wool, fabric, thread, and crochet hooks, among other things, said Marilyn O'Brien.

Craft makers can buy things such as a metre of fabric for $1.

O'Brien said the fabric has been cut and measured, and everything from leather to fancy fabric will be offered.

Donations come from local churches, craft makers and others, and from people as far away as Fredericton and Saint John, she said.

"Many people greet me with their stuff, boxes of it, and they say 'Oh, I'm so thrilled I have somewhere to give this to,'" she said. "Somewhere that's going to a good cause."

O'Brien said she always questioned how one person could help millions of people suffering in other parts of the world.

She found the answer in the grandmothers organization.

"We live in an amazing place," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton. "New Brunswick is such a gift."

The event will take place at 91 Murphy Ave starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.