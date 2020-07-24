Grande-Digue man completes paddleboard challenge against cancer at Miscou Island

After eight days of battling waves, wind and heat exhaustion, Jean-François Daigle finished his paddleboard trek by surfing into shore toward his cheering friends and family.

"There was a lot of support. It was pretty heartwarming," Daigle said Friday.

The Grande-Digue man has paddled more than 350 kilometres from the Confederation Bridge to Miscou Island, a journey aimed at raising funds to help his 14-year-old cousin fight cancer.

"It was kind of the perfect condition to end a pretty awesome, even though very difficult, eight days," he said.

Samuel Thériault, his 14-year-old cousin, was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2019. His treatment is going well and is expected to end mid-August.

But Thériault had to have a leg amputated and will need to learn to walk with a prosthetic — a cost not covered by insurance. He also travels frequently to Halifax for medical appointments.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Daigle felt inspired to find a fundraising idea that could help cover his cousin's medical expenses while respecting social distancing. That's when the idea for the paddleboard journey came to his mind.

Friends and family came to the lighthouse at Miscou Island to congratulate Jean-François Daigle on completing his paddleboard journey. (Submitted by Lyne Haché LeBlanc)

The adventure was filled with challenges and uncertainty on when weather conditions would allow him to reach the lighthouse at Miscou Island.

On the second day, Daigle decided not to wear sunscreen when the weather was cloudy. But after paddling about 52 kilometres, he developed heat exhaustion.

"I had to sleep with ice packs the whole night," he said. "That was probably the biggest hurdle."

Bad winds near his hometown of Escuminac pushed the progress back to a crawl. Then horse flies swarmed, leaving him with over 30 bites on his legs.

Since last week, Daigle has spent six to 10 hours a day paddling the ocean, covering anywhere from about 20 to 56 kilometres at a time.

Parents Chantal and Ronald with their two children, Samuel and Isabelle Thériault. (Submitted by Jean-François Daigle)

Before his trip, Daigle had set an initial goal of raising $25,000 to $35,000 for the family with a GoFundMe campaign. As he paddled along the ocean, facing challenging conditions, word of his cause spread quickly.

More than 1,600 people joined a Facebook group to see updates on the journey and fundraising efforts, while dozens came to points along the route to show their support.

Boats followed him each leg of the trip for his safety and to cheer. A 50/50 raffle in his hometown raised an additional $3,500.

With the challenge complete, the fundraising campaign has collected more than $38,000.

"It'll make sure that he gets the prosthetics he needs, all the help that he needs, so he can get back to something similar to how life was beforehand — which is what we all want," Daigle said.

"It's beyond what we expected and we're so thankful for it, the whole family."