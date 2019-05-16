Sexual assault victims on Grand Manan to be flown to Saint John for examination

Sexual assault and sexual abuse victims on Grand Manan Island will now be transported by air to Saint John for more timely access to forensic medical examination, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

An air transport service is being co-ordinated through the Grand Manan Hospital, said Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason.

Until now, anyone who was sexually assaulted in the evening had to wait until the following day to take the 1½-hour ferry crossing to Blacks Harbour, then drive nearly an hour to Saint John, where the sexual assault nurse examiner program is based.

"The victim could not take a shower, change clothes, brush their teeth or go to the bathroom," said Anderson-Mason.

Now, they will have access to the proper services in much less time, she said.

The sexual assault nurse examiner program, which is also for victims of domestic violence, provides forensic evidence collection, patient counselling, medical care and preventative care for sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy testing.

Victims on the island can go to the Grand Manan Hospital, where officials will arrange for them to be transported by ambulance to the air field.

Atlantic Charters, a private air charter service, will then fly them to Saint John.