Grand Manan store facing loss of NB Liquor franchise among its top performers last year

NB Liquor's agency store on Grand Manan has posted a sales increase for the tenth year in a row, new figures confirm. That's reigniting questions about a decision the crown corporation has made to move what has been one of its most successful franchises to a new location.

"We had a good year, like a really good year," said Faye Guptill, owner of the Castalia Convenience outlet.

"Everything was doing fine. Why move it?"

Faye and her husband Roger have had the retail franchise to sell alcohol on Grand Manan at their country store on Route 776 since NB Liquor closed its own corporate outlet on the island in late 2011.

According to newly released figures in NB Liquor's annual report, retail sales in Grand Manan reached a new record of $2.245 million for the fiscal year ended on April 3, 2022.

That's an increase of 3.4 per cent over the previous year and put the store among NB Liquor's top franchise performers. Overall sales at NB Liquor were up 2.8 per cent, according to its annual report, but most of its individual agency stores in New Brunswick, 65 of 88, suffered sales declines during the year.

Agency stores keep as little as 7 per cent commission on what they sell for NB Liquor but the franchises are prized for the traffic they generate.

The Guptill's say they worked hard to build their business, adding extra shelf space and coolers over the years.

Faye Guptill says she is still waiting to find out from NB Liquor why she lost the franchise to retail alcohol on Grand Manan Island. (Submitted by Faye Guptill)

NB Liquor's own records appear to confirm that and show the Grand Manan outlet has been among its top sales growth leaders for the last decade.

Since its first full year as a designated NB Liquor retailer in the 2013 fiscal year, figures show alcohol sales at Castalia Convenience are up 70.6 per cent. That's more than double the 34 per cent increase of NB Liquor's total corporate-wide sales from all sources over the same period.

Still the Guptill's were informed in August that NB Liquor will be moving the Grand Manan franchise about two kilometres down the road to the local Loblaw grocery store and Irving Oil outlet as of January

The Guptill's were nearing the end of their contract period this year and had been expecting to be offered a renewal but a decision was made by NB Liquor to put the franchise out to tender. Faye Guptill said an NB Liquor representative told her she did well on the 100 point scoring system employed to evaluate bids received but not quite as well as the nearby Loblaw franchise.

Castalia Convenience has had the contract to sell alcohol on Grand Manan since 2012 but lost it to a Loblaw grocery outlet and Irving Oil gasoline station earlier this year. Guptill's store had posted sales increases ten years in a row and has been among NB Liquor's best performers. (Submitted by Courtney Guptill)

Guptill said she is still waiting to be given details about that scoring to decide if there is room to fight the decision.

"I haven't got my score back yet. I'm going to have to go through it and see," said Guptill. "They said I scored really high and so I need to see where I went wrong. But I mean, there's only so much I can do."

NB Liquor is already embroiled in a legal dispute over its scoring system and the role it played in moving the franchise in Hartland in 2021 away from its longtime downtown location near the famed covered bridge.

The Hartland outlet is now at the Irving Oil station and Valu Foods outlet at the edge of town. In its first full year, it saw a decline in alcohol sales of 2.5 per cent to $1.898 million, according to the new figures released by NB Liquor.

The dip is larger than it appears, however, since NB Liquor's latest fiscal year includes 53 weeks, one more than the year before. That puts average sales per week in Hartland in the new outlet about 4.4 per cent below where they had been in the downtown location.

Business owner Peter Cook alleges NB Liquor manipulated the scoring of his bid to keep an agency store franchise in Hartland, and he is asking for a judicial review of the decision. The new Hartland location saw sales drop in its first year. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Hartland's Peter Cook, who lost the NB Liquor franchise and is fighting the decision in court, believes lower sales at the new location helps to prove his point that the move was not done for sound business reasons.

"Believe me, I'm going to win in the end," said Cook in an interview Monday.

Cook also believes the sales decline in Hartland should be a warning to NB Liquor not to tamper with the growth the Guptill's have overseen in Grand Manan.

"If a franchise is doing better year over year and their renewal comes up, it should be rolled over," said Cook. "Why would they take it away from them?"

NB Liquor did not grant an interview but in a statement said the opening of franchises to a public "request for proposals" in both Hartland and Grand Manan was done as part of a process to "ensure fairness and consistency".

"The timing of the tender process has no relation to sales performance," said the statement. "Experience is a factor, but there is no reason to believe another bidder who achieves high scores on all the criteria could not achieve equally strong sales performance in the tendered location."