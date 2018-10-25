The lost buoys of Grand Manan

Hiking the Red Trail along Grand Manan's western cliffs offers more than 40 kilometres of secluded forest, ocean vistas, and more then its fair share of fog.

But for years it's also brought into view an island oddity.

In a remote clearing on the southwest portion of the trail, there are hundreds of brightly coloured fishing buoys hanging from dozens of trees.

The area is only accessible by foot or all-terrain vehicle.

Deep in the woods of Grand Manan there's a spectacle that catches hikers by surprise. 0:37

Although there is a small cabin nearby, there is no placard or on-site explanation as to why there are nearly 1,000 buoys of all shapes and sizes sitting in trees.

"How did they get there? I have no idea," said Greg Pidduck of the Grand Manan Tourism Association. "I know very little about them.

"I think here on the island there are so many untold stories."

Pidduck said he's aware of the spectacle and has heard about it from surprised hikers who have trekked the trail, which is more than a century old.

The buoys in the trees can only be reached by foot or by ATV. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Those who have been maintaining the trail were also at a loss as to the creator of the buoy display in the trees.

"I do not know," said Bob Stone, who has been maintaining the trail for more than 20 years. "But I can conjecture."

"Whoever owned the camp wanted to do something different."

Stone writes and publishes a guide to the ancient trail, Heritage trails and footpaths on Grand Manan, New Brunswick, Canada.

Bob Stone has been maintaining the Red Trail and publishing a hikers guide for 20 years, but he couldn't explain why someone had been placing buoys in the trees for years. (Submitted: Bob Stone)

Now in its ninth edition, the guide instructs hikers to keep on the lookout for "a tree with brightly coloured buoys," but Stone said that in the two decades of working the trails he's never met anyone who has claimed responsibility for the collection.

But since the guide's latest publication in 2012, the installation has grown from the described single tree to several.

Long lines of the buoys are now strung from different trees in the clearing. Some buoys are larger than refrigerators, while others are the size of a loaf of bread. Each one is marked with a registration number and the name of the fishing operator it belongs to.

Neither the Grand Manan Tourism Association nor the managers of the Red Trail hiking route knew who are why hundreds of buoys were strung from branches in a remote part of the Fundy island. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Both Pidduck and Stone said it's likely too remote to be an art installation of some kind.

Mystery solved

It turns out the island oddity has been years in the making.

By checking property records, CBC News was able to track down the landowner where the buoys are perched.

"Just for something to do," Vernon Bleumortier said to explain his creation. "I put a few up and I said 'Well, that looks crazy. I think I'll keep doing it.'"

The former fisherman owns the nearby cabin and said that whenever buoys washed up onshore, or he came across lost buoys while fishing, he'd bring them to his camp, grab his ladder and string them up in the forest.

Former fisherman Vernon Bleumortier has been collecting lost and washed-up buoys and hanging them on his land near his camp for more than a decade. (Submitted: Vernon Bleumortier)

He has lost count of how many are in his wilderness collection and can't recall when exactly he started putting buoys in trees.

"I would say 10 years probably," said Bleumortier, now the second mate and quartermaster of the Grand Manan Adventure ferry.

"I usually just take my ladder and climb up the tree as far as I can go. And I put that rope up with my ladder and my four-wheeler. I just go up my tall extension ladder and climb up in the trees."

Bleumortier said he'll place buoys in the trees near the Red Trail as long as they keep washing up near his camp. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Bleumortier, a lifelong island resident, said he never gets tired of the reaction from hikers who stop to marvel at the unexpected site. The Red Trail relies on agreements from local landowners to allow hikers to cross. Bleumortier said he enjoys talking with those who pass by and some even set up camp underneath the buoys.

"I don't mind that one bit," Bleumortier said. "They tent under the buoys and they think it's cool."

Bleumortier said he only takes issue with campfires, because of how inaccessible the remote area is to emergency vehicles.