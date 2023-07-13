For 33 years, the Grand Manan V connected islanders to the mainland. Now it's on a stamp

For 33 years, the Grand Manan V has been connecting islanders to mainland New Brunswick and vice versa.

Now the ferry will be representing the Maritimes on a Canada Post stamp.

"It's a form of pride for us to be featured on a national stamp, for sure," said M.J. Edwards, director of the Grand Manan Museum.

Before the construction of the Grand Manan V, tourists and locals would have to take a much smaller ferry, known as the "black boat," to reach the mainland.

Five Canadian ferries are featured on new stamps. Among them is the Grand Manan V. Many New Brunswickers have ridden the ferry, which runs between Blacks Harbour and Grand Manan Island.

"There would be a lineup of tourists from Quebec and all over the place that would go all the way down the road," Edwards said.

"And people got in fights sometimes, it was quite dramatic."

The Grand Manan V was designed by a naval architect in Copenhagen. (Grand Manan Museum's archival photos)

A Danish naval architect in Copenhagen named Knud E. Hansen designed the Grand Manan V to hold 65 cars and 300 passengers in comparison to the black boat's 25 vehicles.

After much anticipation, the Grand Manan V went for its first voyage across the Bay of Fundy to Blacks Harbour in 1990.

The Grand Manan V under construction before its first voyage in 1990. (The Grand Manan Museum and Archival Photos)

"I remember … when the Grand Manan V arrived in the summer of 1990," said Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse, who has lived on the island for about 50 years.

"It was so much bigger and newer than the previous ferry that we had had. It … really changed life for people here on the island, both, you know, economically, culturally, socially, all of those."

The new Canada Post stamp featuring the Grand Manan V has become a huge source of pride for locals on the island.

"Sometimes we feel a little bit isolated because we are out here in the Bay of Fundy," said Mayor Morse.

"But we're very proud of our island, proud of … things like the ferry that symbolize the island. So it's great to be able to share that and see other people recognize that as well."