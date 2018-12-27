Grand Manan ferry to run for the first time on New Year's Day

Grand Manan residents will be able to take the ferry on New Year's Day for the first time after an agreement between the Village of Grand Manan, the provincial government and Coastal Transportation Ltd.

The ferry service will run once on Tuesday. It will leave Grand Manan at 11:30 a.m. and then depart from Blacks Harbour at 1:30 p.m.

Dennis Greene, the mayor of Grand Manan, said he is pleased the New Year's Day trip will be happening for people wanting to come or leave the island for the holiday.

He said the village sent out a survey to businesses about who might want to use the ferry on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. He said there wasn't much interest in a Christmas Day service, but a lot of businesses wanted the service on Jan. 1.

"It'll be a great benefit to the people of Grand Manan," he said.

Greene said it's been challenging to get the ferry to run on the holiday.

He said he has had quarterly meetings over the past four years with the government and the ferry company to run the service, but, this year was the first year an agreement was reached.

Riders can be expected to pay the regular fees for the trip.

In a news release, Transportation Minister Bill Oliver said the government believes the ferry system is important to the province.

"We are pleased to offer this service for the first time," he said.

The release said use of the ferry on Tuesday will determine whether it will run on New Years in the future.

The Grand Manan ferry is one of five ferries run by Coastal Transportation Ltd. The other eight are run by the province. which owns all 13 ferries.