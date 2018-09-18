Skip to Main Content
Grand Manan man charged after fatal crash will go to trial for impaired driving

A trial date will be set in November for Daniel Green, 21, charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident following the death of a fellow islander.

A truck hit an all-terrain vehicle — killing its driver — early New Year's Day

Daniel Richard Greene, 21, of Grand Manan is charged in connection with a New Year's morning crash that killed fisherman Derek Patey. (CBC)

A young Grand Manan man will go to trial in connection with the death of fellow islander Derek Patey.

Patey, 29, was killed early on New Year's Day 2018 when his all-terrain vehicle was struck by a pickup truck near Seal Cove, N.B.

A preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Daniel Richard Greene, the alleged driver of the truck, wrapped up in Saint John Tuesday with a judge setting the case over for a November hearing when a trial date will be set.

Greene is charged with impaired driving causing death, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Greene was earlier released on bail and was surrounded by family when he left the Saint John law courts.

Derek Patey, 29, died when his ATV was struck by a pickup truck on Jan. 1, 2018. (Facebook)

Patey, originally from Yarmouth, N.S., worked as a fisherman on the island.

Four members of his family made the trip to Saint John to attend the preliminary inquiry. They made no comment as they left the building.

