Avian influenza ruled out as cause of death for dozens of ducks on Grand Manan

Though cases of avian flu are being reported across Atlantic Canada, it's not responsible for the deaths of more than 100 hundred eider ducks found on Grand Manan in February.

The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative confirmed none of the eider duck samples taken from Grand Manan tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which has recently been detected in all of the Atlantic Canadian provinces.

CBC reached out to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the department responsible for investigating the ducks' deaths, to ask if a cause of death had been determined, or if there were any updates on the investigation.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans returned to Seal Cove on southern Grand Manan twice in February.

A woman's discovery of 32 dead ducks there brought the department's first visit on Feb. 2. It returned a week later, following the discovery of an additional 100 dead ducks.

Department staff took the remains, some of which had been stored in a resident's freezer, back with them for Environment and Climate Change Canada to investigate.

The organization told CBC News in February that three of the birds were banded; two in Quebec and one in Newfoundland and Labrador, in 2016, 2017, and 2009 respectively.

"The population of Common Eiders has been decreasing in recent years in the Maritime provinces, which has been cause for concern for wildlife officials. We are very interested in determining the cause of this mortality event."

Environment and Climate Change Canada also said there are a number of potential causes of a large winter mortality event for eiders, including starvation, disease, severe weather, and environmental toxins.

Eider ducks are common in the Bay of Fundy.

Quispamsis birder Jim Wilson told CBC News last month they're long-lived, sturdy birds that are well-equipped to withstand cold weather.

"All these sea ducks are probably 20, 30 years, maybe even longer of age. And it takes a lot to do one in," he said.