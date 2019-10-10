The push for a cliff park: Grand Manan group gets advice from former premier

The push to designate some Grand Manan cliffs as part of a national park is moving at a snail's pace.

And the group behind the proposal to protect the cliff-camping sites of the former Hole-In-the-Wall campground may need to start again from scratch, depending on the results of the federal election.

"Canada needs to offer more of its experiential tourism," said Andrea Kelter, an island business owner who is spearheading the proposal to make the cliffs a satellite part of Fundy National Park.

Closed a little over a year ago, the campsites offered a stunning vista overlooking the mouth of the Bay of Fundy.

Campsites at the former campground still hosted picnic tables and fire pits after the park's closure in September 2018. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

From their tents, campers could hear whales breathing.

"There has to be more, so that people can immerse themselves in the experience," said Kelter.

Over the last 12 months, Kelter has been talking to geologists, biologists, islanders and any politician willing to listen to the pitch she's made to Parks Canada.

Andrea Kelter has been spearheading a pitch to the federal government to make a portion of Grand Manan island a satellite section of Fundy National Park. (Submitted by Andrea Kelter)

And Kelter was encouraged recently when she pitched the plan to Frank McKenna. The former New Brunswick premier chairs the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, created by the federal Liberals last year to find new ways to boost tourism in the country.

"Mr. McKenna received the proposal with tremendous enthusiasm," she said. "He gave us an excellent critique and feedback."

But according to Kelter, McKenna's feedback included advice on how to navigate dealing with different, sometimes opposing, levels and parties of government.

"I also don't want to waste my time chasing someone who may not be re-elected," said Kelter.

The election is Oct. 21.

CBC News requested an interview with someone from the advisory council, but a spokesperson said no one would be made available.

Rocky cliffs on Grand Manan offer wide vistas of the opening of the Bay of Fundy. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

While Kelter waits for clarity after the election, she has also been working with local scientists to fulfil some preliminary requirements from Parks Canada.

Laurie Murison, a biologist with the Grand Manan Whale & Seabird Research Station, said she supports granting the land federal protection.

"You get humpbacks and fin whales and minke whales, porpoises, seals," she said. "I've even seen right whales off that coast."

But if the site is developed into a park, the work would have to be done with as little environmental impact as possible, Murison said.

"That entire point is the first contact for a lot of birds that are arriving during migration. I've seen golden eagles on migration using the trees along that coastline."

The former Hole-in-the-Wall campground's signature landmark, a hole in the cliffs, is still being maintained by the family that is selling the land. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

There is a provincial park on the other end of the island, but Murison said there is little public land on Grand Manan otherwise.

"They're not making any more Grand Manan," she said. "It's getting smaller not getting bigger. So, it is important to protect what we can, and when you get a big chunk of land like that, you know it's important to keep that area as wilderness."

The family that owned the former campground has also dropped its asking price for the land, to $1.2 million from $1.3 million.

The Swallowtail lighthouse on Grand Manan sits next to the cliffs Kelter hopes to have designated and protected as a national park. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

CBC News requested an interview with Parks Canada about the process of establishing a portion of national parkland, but no one was made available.

Kelter, meanwhile, plans to eventually renew her pitch, with more supporting research, to the McKenna-led council and Parks Canada.

Since 2001 the federal government has created 11 national parks and preserves.

The last time any federal parkland was designated in New Brunswick was in 1969, for Kouchibouguac National Park.