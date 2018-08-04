Grand Manan bird sanctuary now fully protected

The last piece of privately held land within Grand Manan's federal migratory bird sanctuary is now protected, says the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Last week Earl Brewer and Sandy Kitchen of Fredericton donated about 11 hectares. Last year, they, along with Arlene Small, donated 130 hectares.

Paula Noel, provincial program director with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said she's relieved the land will become part of the island's migratory bird sanctuary.

"There was always concern that it might be developed that there could be buildings or homes or cottages constructed there," she said in an interview with CBC's Shift NB.

"We know that it's going to be protected for the birds and for the citizens of Grand Manan and the tourists and those who love to go and see the birds."

Great outdoorsman

The land was donated in memory of Kitchen's father, Wayne B. Kitchen, Noel said.

He was known as a great outdoorsman, and the family felt he would've been "very honoured and happy to see such an important piece of land conserved and kept open for others to enjoy," Noel said.

Bird lovers rejoice! A Fredericton couple have donated their land on Grand Manan. And Paula Noel, provincial program director with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says the land will become part of the island's migratory bird sanctuary. 6:34

Noel said she was at the site last week and noticed there were monarch butterflies present as well as migratory birds.

She said there have been problems with illegal dumping in the area, and she wants to get the community involved in what to do with it.

"If we can help that along and make that a better habitat for bird and butterflies alike that will just add to the value of the property."