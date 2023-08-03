Grand Manan to get enhanced air ambulance service with secondary plane

Ambulance New Brunswick says it plans to "expand and enhance" air ambulance service for Grand Manan residents through its contractor hiring more pilots to operate a secondary plane until a permanent medevac solution is finalized.

But it doesn't say whether the secondary plane will be stationed on the island, or how it will help address residents' fears about delayed emergency care without an island-based service.

It's also unclear how long it will be before the secondary plane can begin serving Grand Manan, or what impact this change might have on other areas.

Ambulance New Brunswick and Department of Health officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

When operational requirements allow

In a news release, Ambulance N.B. announced it has amended its contract with Voyageur Aviation to "enhance pilot staffing in order to maximize usage of the provincial program's secondary aircraft in support of air ambulance services on Grand Manan."

Ambulance N.B. will use the secondary plane on Grand Manan "whenever operational requirements, including pilot staffing and aircraft maintenance, allow," it said.

Voyageur is actively recruiting pilots.

'Back-up' plane based in Moncton

"Something is better than nothing," said Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse, "and it's a little bit more than what we had last week."

But she still has a lot of unanswered questions about what exactly the announcement entails, she said, and reiterated the need for an island-based service.

Morse said her understanding is that the plane is a "back-up, essentially," that's based in Moncton and will now be available for service to Grand Manan when available.

"We are hoping that it will be based here at least part of the time."

'Scared for months'

She has been given no timeline, she said. "For us, the sooner that it starts, the better."

People are frustrated and worried, said Morse. "They're been scared for months."

The local medevac company Atlantic Charters was forced to ground the service last year due to contract issues.

Transport Canada rule changes require Atlantic Charters to increase its pilot fleet to continue providing the service.

Ambulance N.B. and Atlantic Charters have been negotiating a new contract to save the service, while the province has sought an exemption from Transport Canada.

"We're very worried that the longer this takes, the likelihood of there being a dire outcome becomes more real," said Morse.

Distance, weather are challenges

An island-based plane can leave for a hospital immediately in emergencies, such as a stroke or major trauma, she said.

Instead, residents have to wait for plane to come from elsewhere, and it may not always be able to land in bad weather, such as fog. It can be easier for a plane to take off in such conditions, she said.

The secondary plane that will serve Grand Manan is a King Air 200 model, like the current one. These have an "enhanced ability to operate in a wider range of weather conditions," according to Ambulance N.B.

"ANB remains focused on providing the best in emergency medical care to the patients they serve and continues planning for an aircraft that will be stationed on the island of Grand Manan," Health Minister Bruce Fitch is quoted as saying in the news release.

In the event an air ambulance plane can't respond to Grand Manan due to weather conditions, for example, or other calls, Ambulance New Brunswick can use the EHS LifeFlight critical care team out of Halifax, or the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre helicopter, based in Greenwood, N.S.

Voyageur Aviation has been the primary air ambulance provider for New Brunswick, including Grand Manan, for more than 25 years, according to the news release.