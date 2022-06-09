2 fishermen rescued by ferry crew after boat starts sinking in Bay of Fundy
Crew from the Grand Manan Adventure ferry sped to the rescue of fishing crew on a life raft
Crew of a Bay of Fundy ferry heard a mayday call and sprang to action, rescuing two fishermen on a life raft near Grand Manan.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says it got a mayday call from the Ross Pride around noon on Wednesday. The fishing boat was taking on water and listing, said the centre's Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens.
"They indicated that they were going to be abandoning their vessel, getting into their life raft," he said Thursday.
Owens said the centre immediately deployed a helicopter and a Hercules aircraft out of Greenwood, N.S. The centre also asked the Canadian Coast Guard station at Westport, N.S., and the United States Coast Guard in Eastport, Maine, to head to the scene.
But before any of them arrived, crew members from the Grand Manan Adventure ferry were able to pick up the fishermen and take them to shore.
"We would classify that as a vessel of opportunity," Owens said of the ferry.
Tara Linton said her mother was on the ferry, going from Grand Manan to the mainland. During the crossing, the ferry turned around, she said, and passengers didn't know why until they saw the two people on the life raft.
"The ferry crew members acted quick and lowered the rescue boats and made their way to the two men that were floating in life raft," she said.
She said when the ferry docked in Blacks Harbour, the two people walked off the ferry.
"This was a scary morning for everyone involved, and hits home to a lot of people on the island who have lost loved ones at sea," Linton said. "We are all very thankful for the outcome and that everyone made it home safe to their families."
She posted a video of the rescue on social media, thanking the crew and sharing her gratitude that no one was hurt.
Owens commended the fishermen for having the proper safety equipment and knowing what to do.
"The main point is that, you know, the two individuals on board, you know, were trained. They did what was right," he said.
"The outcome was they got home to their families last night. And that's the news that's best to hear."
With files from Jennifer Sweet
