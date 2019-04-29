Watershed group helps residents prepare for possible spring flooding

The Jemseg Grand Lake Watershed Association is hosting two workshops to help people better understand how to protect their property from flooding.

Back-to-back flooding has devastated communities surrounding Grand Lake, causing thousands of dollars in damage and forcing people from their homes.

Before winter even started, Lisa Joudrey, a member of the newly-formed watershed association, said water levels were already higher than normal.

Now what?

Houses and cottages in the Grand Lake area surrounded by high water during the 2019 flood. (Radio-Canada)

"What's going to happen when we have our thaw?" Joudrey said. "Luckily we haven't had as much snow as we normally do, but that doesn't mean it's not going to affect everybody's property."

Grand Lake surpassed its five-metre flood stage in the last two years, as homes and cottages were battered by waves that were more than a metre high.

Joudrey's house wasn't affected by last year's flood, but 10 cottages nearby were inundated with water. So she spent the past two springs helping neighbours sandbag.

"The damage done over the last few years has been insurmountable."

The Grand Lake watershed is the largest watershed in New Brunswick, covering five per cent of the province, Joudrey said.

The association has lined up several speakers, including homeowners and companies, who will offer advice on protecting your home from high and heavy waves.

The workshop, Stories from the Trenches, will be held at Mill Cove Nursing Home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Another session will take place next Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Minto Seniors Citizens Club.