Less than a year after flood waters damaged numerous homes and camps on Grand Lake, the rising waters are again causing concern.

While the St. John River is forecast to go down over the next few days in the Fredericton area, the worst is yet to come downstream.

Grand Lake has already surpassed flood stage, which is five metres, and is expected to rise to 6.5 metres by Thursday.

Elaine Price lives in Mill Cove, one of the communities along the lake, and says she is nervous about what will happen next.

Her home was surrounded by water last year.

"We've not even completed our renovation yet," said Price. "We're very scared."

Price's home is now higher after adding a significant foundation but the family still has sandbags to protect some more vulnerable areas.

A repeat of 2018?

The flood in 2018, combined with a fierce wind storm, damaged many properties along Grand Lake.

While there are many primary residences along the lake, several of the properties are seasonal cottages and camps.

Seasonal homes weren't initially part of the province's financial aid package to residents who suffered property damage. But a special one-time offer of financial assistance was later extended, up to $6,100 for cottage owners for clean-up and special tax re-assesments.

Elaine Price's Mill Cove home was damaged in last year's flood. The home's foundation has been raised, but renovations aren't done and neither is the flood. (Radio-Canada)

Premier Blaine Higgs said Sunday some form of financial assistance would likely be offered to New Brunswickers, but that it was too early to say what form that would take.

Price said she received funding from NBEMO and saw a reduction in her property taxes following the last flood.

She said she doesn't plan to move from the area.

"We love it here," said Price. "I love nature. My husband loves nature. We met as a young couple as we were hunting."

Escape plan

Price is staying at a neighbouring cabin as her home is still being renovated.

She said at the moment the water is low enough that they can get out in their pickup, but if it rises much more, then the only way out will be a path through the woods.

"It's a 15-minute muddy walk," said Price.

"We have a plan."