Grand Lake municipality planning new recreational uses for little-used Chipman arena

The fate of one of two arenas in a newly amalgamated New Brunswick municipality is in question following a decision by councillors to explore how the underutilized facility could better serve residents.

Councillors with the Municipality of Grand Lake are planning to repurpose the Chipman Centennial Arena to accommodate other sports and recreational activities, said Mayor Kevin Nicklin.

"We've looked at the fact we have two arenas in one community 20 minutes apart from each other, and we looked at the usage. We've had a very low usage [in ice] rental in the Chipman arena," Nicklin said.

The municipality was formed this year as a result of amalgamating the villages of Minto and Chipman, as well as five surrounding local service districts.

Nicklin said councillors looked at both Minto Centennial Arena and Chipman Centennial Arena, and decided to repurpose the one in Chipman as it is much less used.

Nicklin said both arenas cost about $160,000 to operate annually, however, the Minto arena brought in about $40,000 in ice rental revenue last year, whereas the Chipman arena brought in just close to $8,000.

Municipality of Grand Lake Mayor Kevin Nicklin says his council has considered repurposing the Chipman Centennial Arena after seeing a decline in the amount of use it gets, and the fact it's located 24 km from another arena in the municipality. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"My thoughts is that the arena at this current state, at this level, is just not being utilized," Nicklin said.

The amalgamation of Minto and Chipman was part of sweeping local government reforms undertaken by the provincial government, resulting in 50 entirely new or amalgamated municipalities, and 12 rural districts in New Brunswick.

That pitch for local government reform wasn't well-received in some communities, including Chipman and Minto, where mayors at the time said the two villages had their own distinct identities, and should remain separate.

Residents also shared concerns that amalgamation would lead to the centralization of services and amenities, and up until last December, Grand Lake Coun. Chanda Klassen still had concerns the change could lead to the loss of Chipman's arena.

"We have a beautiful arena here, which we want to see continue to be utilized," said Klassen at the time.

Klassen, whose ward covers Chipman, declined an interview for this story.

Her earlier concerns are reflected by Peter Campbell, a Chipman resident who plays in an adult recreational hockey league twice a week at the arena.

Peter Campbell has played hockey at Chipman Centennial Arena for nearly his whole life, and while he doesn't want to see it changed, he says he understands the position the municipal council is in. (Submitted by Peter Campbell)

He said he understands councillors want to be fiscally responsible, but thinks the arena should stay as is.

"The people in Chipman, we've lost the bank in Chipman here and they just, they went to Minto, which is good for Minto," Campbell said.

"But you know, Chipman, it seems to be you're paying the same taxes, but... you're losing your same outfits, right? Your rinks and stuff."

Feedback could sway final decision

On Wednesday evening, Campbell attended a meeting hosted by the municipality to discuss with residents the plan to repurpose the arena.

Nicklin said ideas for the arena include turning it into a multi-court facility housing indoor soccer, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts.

He said other possibilities he floated were a golf simulator, a walking track, axe throwing, arcade games, escape rooms or mini golf.

Nicklin said many who showed up to the meeting voiced opposition to the plan to repurpose the arena in Chipman.

He said the feedback has prompted some reflection by councillors about the plan, and the matter will be discussed again at the next council meeting.

"At the end we have to make sure we're looking at the entire community, and not just the people that are speaking the loudest at that moment in time," said Nicklin.

"I'm sure no matter which way we make a decision, there will be some people happy and some people who won't be happy with it."