Once anti-vaxx, New Brunswick woman pleads to unvaccinated not to follow her lead

A New Brunswick woman who was anti-vaxx and spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine on social media is now pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shot.

Linda Methot Hartley, 65, of Grand Falls, said she's lucky to be alive after contracting the virus last month.

"The doctor said one half of a little piece of a thread I was holding for my life," she said from her hospital bed in Edmundston Sunday.

During the course of the pandemic, Methot Hartley said she resisted getting the vaccine and shared anti-vaxx information on her Facebook page because she thought she was doing the right thing.

"People [were] in the road with some signs," she said, admitting to believing anti-vaxx protestors. "They came to Grand Falls, too."

She said she came to believe that COVID-19 vaccination "is not good for us."

Complete reversal

Methot Hartley said she believed that COVID-19 was nothing more than a cold.

Now she has completely changed her views.

Methot Hartley posted a picture of herself on Oct. 29 from hospital in Edmundston. She asked people to pray for her. (Submitted/Facebook)

"I was home sick as a dog. High fever. [I] was taking Tylenol every four hours."

After testing positive for COVID-19 about a month ago, Methot Hartley was soon admitted to hospital. She was in a coma for about 10 days.

"I'm going to tell you right now that that's why I woke up, so I'm able to tell others about the vaccine.… Don't wait like me."

Methot Hartley said she was visiting a friend, who was also anti-vaxx, while he was sick. But they thought he just had a cold.

Contact tracers confirmed that's how she caught the virus.

Shortly before she tested positive, Methot Hartley had a change of heart because she wasn't feeling well and tried to get vaccinated.

She said she tried to get the shot but was turned away because she didn't have an appointment. She thought it was a walk-in clinic.

By the time she got an appointment she had already tested positive.

Although she is still in hospital, Methot Hartley received her first vaccine dose on Tuesday.

Daily struggle

She said it's been a daily struggle for her since she got sick.

"I just started to eat last week. I had a tube in my nose, tube in my throat."

She said she regrets her anti-vaxx stance.

"When you go through something like this — it's nothing to laugh about and make fun … it's not just a little cold, it's a killer cold."

Methot Hartley said she hopes to be released from the hospital in the coming week.