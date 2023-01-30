Man admits to murder in 2020 killing of Grand Falls woman

Jonathan Beck Fontaine pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin. (CBC News)

A New Brunswick man admitted Monday he killed his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed in the neck at her Grand Falls home while her children watched.

Jonathan Beck Fontaine pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin, who died Dec. 21, 2020.

Fontaine, 32, entered his plea in Edmundston provincial court, after originally being scheduled to stand trial on the charge.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison. Fontaine is expected to appear in court again on May 9 for a judge to decide when he'll be eligible for parole.

Following his arrest, Fontaine underwent two psychiatric evaluations that proved he was fit to stand trial and that he was sane at the time of Godin's murder.

Godin, 32, was stabbed in the neck at her Grand Falls home in front of her two sons.

Mindy Godin died after being stabbed in the neck inside her Grand Falls home on Dec. 21, 2020. (Facebook)

After the attack, she ran next door to a convenience store, where she collapsed and died before help arrived.

Godin's murder shocked the small town, and prompted residents to host a vigil in her honour.