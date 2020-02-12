2 Grand Falls men charged with possession of child pornography
Charges have been laid against two men from Grand Falls after a recent investigation into images of child sexual abuse on the Internet.
Men will appear in court next month
Charges have been laid against two men from Grand Falls after a recent investigation into images of child sexual abuse on the Internet.
Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence in Grand Falls earlier this month and several electronic devices were seized.
Police say the search warrant was the result of information received by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The two men arrested will appear in court in early March.