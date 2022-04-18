Grand Falls man dies in car crash after fleeing from police
Another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 22-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B., has died following a car crash that happened shortly after he tried to flee from police, according to RCMP.
The Mounties said in a release that the Grand Falls Police Force tried to stop the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver took off, eventually losing control and going into a ditch on Route 108 shortly after crossing into RCMP jurisdiction.
RCMP officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived, but the driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Another 22-year-old man was in the vehicle. The RCMP release states he was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A collision reconstructionist has been at the scene to help with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the driver's cause of death.