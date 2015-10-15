Grand Bay-Westfield youth look forward to being stopped by police

Most teenagers don't relish the thought of being stopped by a police officer, but in Grand Bay-Westfield that may change.

The River Valley Community Centre, or RVCC, has partnered with the RCMP to pass out vouchers to young people they witness being good citizens, such as by wearing bike helmets or using crosswalks.

The vouchers can be redeemed at the cafeteria at the community centre.

At first, the vouchers, called RVCC Bucks, will redeemed for slushies, but the centre hopes to offer more treats in the future.

Brittany Merrifield, the recreation co-chair for the centre, said the program was supposed to start Tuesday, but someone got a little excited.

"I got a report from one of the members on Friday that they … were so excited about having them, they started giving them out right away," said Merrifield.

"I'm just getting reports as to, you know, they've given out this many, and everybody's really happy about it."

Merrifield said the centre has given the RCMP free rein to decide who gets a voucher.

She said the relationship between young people in the community and the police is good already, but that means they don't really interact with each other.

Potential benefits all around

"Most of the local kids that are running around doing things don't have an existing relationship with some of the members of our … detachment," said Merrifield.

"So this is a great way for them both to get to know each other."

The centre houses the community rink but also has several youth-oriented programs on subjects such as art and cooking.

Merrifield hopes the program will instill a positive outlook in the youth, which will benefit the centre, too.

"It gives, you know, our youth a sense of self-confidence," said Merrifield.

"It develops a positive feeling towards our community centre and our RCMP. It develops … the potential for them to be good citizens."