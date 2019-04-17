Provincial government to 'take our time' implementing MMIWG recommendations

New Brunswick residents looking for swift and concrete action from the province on recommendations made in a report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls won't likely get their wish.

Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason, whose department would be responsible for instituting many changes recommended in the report, said any changes are a long way off.

"We've only just received it and as you're well aware there's over 231 recommendations," said Anderson-Mason.

"I think before we speak in too much detail, with respect to the report, it would be best for us to go through it, take our time, look at the details given the complexity and thorough nature of the document and the parties involved. I think it would be most respectful if we took the time to review it before we give too much commentary."

Anderson-Mason was in Gatineau, Que. Monday to attend a ceremony unveiling the report.

Taking recommendations 'seriously'

The 1,200-page report, which makes 231 calls for justice, is the result of a three-year inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG.)

The inquiry found that Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other group of women in the country, and 16 times more than white women and girls.

The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls tabled its final report to the federal government. It's the beginning of a long quest to change the lives of Indigenous women and girls and find them justice. Gail Paul is the president of the Indigenous Women of the Wabanaki Territories, which includes New Brunswick. 7:39

The report calls for a major overhaul of Canada's justice system.

This includes measures which would be taken at a provincial level including the establishment of "robust and well-funded Indigenous civilian police oversight bodies" and appointing more Indigenous judges to New Brunswick courts and expediting protection orders for Indigenous women.

Anderson-Mason said issues surrounding protection orders are "very close" to her heart and the government will be "taking the recommendations very seriously."

'Step towards justice'

The president of the Indigenous Women of the Wabanaki Territories, which includes New Brunswick, says she's feeling hopeful now that the inquiry has tabled its final report to the federal government.

Gail Paul, of Woodstock First Nation, attended the ceremony in Gatineau and said the report is only "the first step towards justice" after 500 years of wrongs.

"We started with the Doctrine of Discovery, and then the Indian Act, and then residential schools, and then the Sixties Scoop," said Paul.

"Today we have Indigenous women in segregation, we have the Child Welfare Act and the number of children in care, we have forced sterilization, and human trafficking … and for the first time ever, this government has begun a process that led to the inquiry to right the historical mistreatment of Indigenous women in Canada and to right the historical wrongs."