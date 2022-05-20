Government announces panel to review community funding, equalization grant formula

The province has created a two-person review panel to look at how communities are funded.

The announcement was made at the Jemseg Lions Club community centre by Daniel Allain, minister of local governance reform.

"We haven't reviewed the community equalization fund in ten years, so we're still working into a structure of 60 years old, so that's why we are reviewing," Allain said.

The minister acknowledges the formula is complex and difficult to understand.

He also addressed concerns of municipalities claiming they were not receiving enough funds.

"Unconditional funding, we have a pool of between, this year, I think it's $75 million and it's used for communities that need that help." said Allain. "With the new reform reducing 340 entities to 77 and 12 rural districts, it's an opportune time to look at that."

Former deputy minister Nora Kelly and Université de Moncton professor Pierre-Marcel Desjardins will conduct research and consult stakeholders, like municipalities, on grant options.

The work has already begun and is expected to be completed in September.

Allain said, "We've been talking about local government reform for the last 30 years ... It is hard to do change."

"We've seen the Finn report back in 2008 and people weren't ready. But at this juncture, people are ready, I think, with the premise of eliminating the demographic deficit and making sure that we have a better use of our resources."

New name

Communities in the Jemseg area have settled on a new name once amalgamated.

Close to 281 suggestions were made, but the community landed on Arcadia.

"Arcadia is defined as being associated with pastoral beauty and harmony with nature." said Rita Winslade, mayor of Cambridge-Narrows.

"Our chosen tag is 'In harmony with nature'. This tag resonates strongly with all of us. It's also something we all have in common. The trees, the rivers and the lakes, which surround us and whose beauty enriches our souls."

The entity will include the villages of Gagetown and Cambridge-Narrows, along with the local service districts of Cambridge, Upper Gagetown, Hampstead and a portion of Waterborough and Canning.

Rita Winslade is the mayor of Cambridge-Narrows. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Formerly known as Entity 66, Arcadia will have close to 3,300 residents and will be represented by six councillors and a mayor.

The area covers approximately 1,000 square kilometres.

Emergency services will be provided by five volunteer fire departments.

Neil Orchard has been part of the Waterborough Local Service District for 11 years and participated in naming the community.

"I feel that this this will help bring our communities together. It'll give us a better voice, better voice in government and that's what we need, is a spokesperson to speak up for our needs here in this area."

It was also announced that the new entity will receive close to $1.7 million for infrastructure funding on some projects yet to be announced.