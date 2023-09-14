N.B. officials hold Hurricane Lee update Thursday afternoon

With Hurricane Lee on its way to New Brunswick, government officials are holding a news conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Lee is still expected to remain near Category 1 strength as it moves into the region on Saturday and will then transition to a post-tropical low as it crawls northeast on Saturday night into Sunday.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin, an N.B. Power representative, and Kyle Leavitt and Pete Lussier from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization will be attending the conference.

Hurricane Lee's projected track has shifted over the past few days. The latest forecast model runs have narrowed in on the potential for the storm to move into the Gulf of Maine before making landfall somewhere in the southwestern Maritimes.

In New Brunswick, the southwestern region — especially along exposed areas of the coast — has the greatest chance of seeing gusts exceeding the warning criteria of 90 kilometres per hour.