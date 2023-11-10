N.B. town mourns loss of family flower business after almost 150 years

It was a sad day on Floral Avenue.

Tucked among the homes on this quiet Sussex street in southern New Brunswick is a family business that's been here for longer than the town has been incorporated.

But after almost 150 years and five generations of serving the community, on Nov. 6 Goold's Flowers called it a day.

A phone call to the business will not be met with a cheerful answer from one of the Goold sisters. Instead, a short recording will play.

The emotion in the woman's voice on the recording is raw, but she keeps her focus to deliver the message:

"You have reached Goold's Flowers. After long thought, we are closing the business effective immediately. We will be posting more details soon regarding closing of accounts and sales. Thank you for your support over the years. Thank you."

Goold's Flowers on Floral Avenue in Sussex was run out of the Goold family home for many years. (Sam Farley/CBC )

The message ends abruptly, just as abruptly as the business closure feels to dedicated customers.

But the decision came with much thought.

"It was starting to be a strain on Karen and I personally, both financially, mentally, physically," said Pam Goold, one of the three sisters who owns the business.

"We took a couple of weeks off to think about it and we decided, finally, we're tired. It's enough," Pam said, in an interview a few days after the closure was announced.

WATCH | Sisters struggle with decision to end the family legacy: A flower shop with no flowers: Beloved local business closes Duration 2:52 Featured Video Goold's Flowers in Sussex is calling it quits after 148 years and five generations.

For the first time in years, no flowers can be found in the shop. A large cart of colourful ribbons sits in a corner, and all that remains on the shelves are some knick-knacks and home decor items waiting to be packed up.

Citing changing times, a tough economy and competition from big box stores, Pam felt the timing was right. Her only hesitation was that she didn't want to disappoint her customers, who used to visit the storefront that operated out of the family home.

"We've got some absolutely fantastic customers, and some of them come from families that we've done their births, their weddings, their funerals, for as many generations as we've been around," she said.

Difficult decision

The business was started when the Goold family moved from Maine to New Brunswick in the 1870s and turned to the florist business after a failed attempt at mining.

Pam and her sister grew up in the shop, by that time run by their parents Art and Barb Goold out of the family home.

Art and Barb Goold were Pam and Karen's parents, running the flower business with their children at their feet. (Submitted by Pam Goold)

While the sixth generation helped out as children, "they were all smart and got other careers," she joked.

They debated selling the business, but ultimately didn't want to sell off the family name that's come to mean so much in this small town of fewer than 5,000 people.

Pam's younger sister Karen admits that she might be having a bit of a hard time with the decision, especially the family heritage aspect of it.

"Fifth generation and we're the ones that lose it," she said, pausing to wipe away a tear.

Karen and Pam Goold's store goes back five generations, and both say they struggled with the decision to close. (Sam Farley/CBC )

"That's been hard to deal with," Karen said.

She added that support from the community since they announced their closure has been overwhelming.

"I hope they remember that while we were here, we cared. And I think that's what would mean the most," Karen said.

A neighbour, customer and friend

You don't have to go far to find friends with close ties to the Goold family.

Just a few houses down Floral Avenue, to be exact.

"They do the most beautiful arrangements and flowers that you could ever imagine. They are the friendliest and nicest girls, it's a pleasure to walk in there," said Elizabeth Robinson, a neighbour since the 1960s.

Elizabeth Robinson has lived a few houses down from the Goolds since the 1960s and always bought flowers for holidays and family birthdays. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC )

When she heard the news, Robinson made sure to call first thing the next day to make sure the Goolds were okay.

"It's regrettable for me, I'm very sorry that I'm not going to get those things that I like. But it's wonderful for them after so many years that they've worked so hard," Robinson said.

"Sussex was very, very lucky to have them."

Bad knees, a royal visit and dreams of Christmas

"The first thing to go with florists is their knees, then it's their hips or their back," said Pam Goold, describing the job.

As holidays neared every year, her free time diminished, with occasions like Mother's Day leading to sleepless nights and long days on her feet.

But amidst those many draining hours were moments of deep pride.

When Queen Elizabeth came to town for a royal visit in 2002, Pam was chosen to create floral arrangements for the visit.

After local children handed some of those flowers to the Queen, Pam said she saw the royal entourage still carrying the blossoms hours later, when the procession reached Moncton.

"Normally she gives those things away but she didn't, I was pretty proud of that," Pam said.

Local business community mourns loss

After a run of 148 years, Goold's now passes on the torch of longest-running local business in Sussex.

If you're counting longevity, Sharp's Corner Drug Store is the new veteran in town. But if you're counting businesses that have stayed in the same family like Goold's, then it's Moffett's Hardware, clocking in at 101 years and four generations.

Moffett's Hardware Store is now the longest-running family business in Sussex, and manager Natasha Moffett said there's deep ties between the Goold and Moffett families. (Sam Farley/CBC )

"I was pretty heartbroken actually, there's some family connections there … the Moffetts always went to [Goold's] for their flowers," said Natasha Moffett, the store manager.

She said she's no stranger to the economic challenges the Goolds cited as they step back from the local business scene.

"Since COVID it's been kind of scary each week, with the cost increases on the products that we carry," Moffett said.

"It is a little nerve-racking. So I do sympathize."

While she said it's an honour to become the longest-running family business in town, it's also bittersweet.

When asked what she would say to the Goold family, Moffett said, "I'm really sorry to see you leave. Really sorry."

Trevor Steeves, president of the local chamber of commerce, said he's sad to see Goold's go, and it underscores the need for the community to focus on supporting local.

"I always say that a legacy can start today, too. We have businesses that are opening, young entrepreneurs in this area," Steeves said.

"And if we support them, hopefully we can celebrate their 150th anniversary some day."