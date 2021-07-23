Clinic worker says stigma playing a key role in fueling N.B.'s gonorrhea outbreak

Gonorrhea cases have surged in New Brunswick in the first half of this year, and one sexual health expert says the stigma of sexually transmitted disease is at least partly to blame.

The province's Health Department said last week that it has recorded a 10-year high of 88 cases of gonorrhea as of July 13, just a little over halfway through the year. That's compared to an average of 54 cases annually, the department said.

On Friday, Saint John Sexual Health Clinic nurse practitioner Shelley Gautreau said society has come a long way in terms of being comfortable talking about sexual orientation and sexual behaviours.

Now it's time for that normalization to extend to discussions about sexually transmitted diseases, and that includes health-care workers, she said.

"It requires courage and it requires vulnerability ... because none of us want to have these conversations with our health-care providers," Gautreau told Information Morning Saint John.

"The important thing is to normalize the conversation," she said. "People, especially of certain groups, have suffered stigma in health-care systems. So it's really important for us all to have a look at our own practices, and to be asking the right questions to patients as well."

'We are not going to judge you'

That's something the clinic makes a mission of, she said.

"What I can assure people is that we're really friendly and we are not going to judge you," Gautreau said. "We want people to know that the things you are concerned about are common."

Asked about a 2019 spike in gonorrhea cases that linked the outbreak to the increasing popularity of dating apps, anonymous hookups and unprotected sex, Gautreau said that popularity hasn't decreased.

But unprotected sex with new or multiple partners comes with risks, and managing those risks is crucial, she said.

"We see a lot of use of dating apps such as Tinder, where people are just looking for social connections and sexual connections and perhaps in a more anonymous way," she said.

"What that's doing is it is increasing their risk of of sexually transmitted infections, because you really don't know a person's history when you meet somebody and you're intimate right away."

Gautreau said it's important for people to use condoms.

"Condoms definitely decrease the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, particularly around gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV. They are very effective for decreasing the risk," she said.

She also suggested reducing the number of sexual partners you have, as well as having routine testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

"We're sexual beings and it's normal to have sex, but reduce your risk," Gautreau said. "Have these frank conversations with your partners, understand the risks and use a condom."

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS? GONORRHEA, EXPLAINED

Saint John Sexual Health Clinic nurse practitioner Shelley Gautreau said people can experience varying symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Left untreated, however, gonorrhea can cause serious complications.

Symptoms:

Sore throat

Pelvic pain

Abnormal vaginal discharge

Penile discharge

Scrotal pain

If left undiagnosed:

Increased risk of transmission to others

Infertility

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Chronic pelvic pain

Scrotal discomfort

Inflammation, pain

Infection of joints, blood (in rare cases)

The test: