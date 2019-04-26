Gonorrhea outbreak declared in New Brunswick

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health has declared a provincial outbreak of gonorrhea.

An increase in the number of cases of the sexually transmitted disease prompted the move, Dr. Jennifer Russell said during a news conference on Friday.

Twenty cases were reported across the province between January and March, she said.

The provincial average during that same period over the past five years was 12.

Last year, a total of 96 cases were reported provincewide, compared to the annual average over the previous five years of 54.

Russell is reminding New Brunswickers about the importance of practising safe sex and urging those who are having unprotected sex to get tested.

They may have been exposed without their knowledge, she said.

Partners can be difficult to trace

Sexually transmitted diseases, sometimes called infections, are caused by a bacteria, virus or parasite passed from one person to another through unprotected sexual contact.

"Social media tools enable people to communicate quickly to arrange anonymous sexual encounters, resulting in increased difficulty in tracking sexually transmitted infections," Russell said.

"When people don't know their sexual partners' identities, it is difficult to contact those partners for followup testing and treatment."

If left untreated, sexually transmitted diseases can have lasting effects on a person's health and cause infertility, she said.

It is not unusual for individuals who have a sexually transmitted infection, such as gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis and chlamydia, to have more than one infection at the same time, she said.