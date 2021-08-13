Invasive species council takes samples at goldfish-infested pond

Friday offered up the right weather for taking a dip.

But members of the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council weren't at Odell Park's duck pond to cool off — instead, they were at the Fredericton park getting samples of the fish in the water and making note of some of the invasive plants in the area as well.

"There have been goldfish in the pond for years, but in the last couple we have seen the population explode," said Kristin Elton, program director for the council.

The fish, a species of carp, were introduced to the pond likely by people who wanted to get rid of their pet, Elton said.

However, not being native to the region, goldfish could wreak havoc on local ecosystems if they happen to escape into other larger bodies of water, she said.

The worry is that goldfish in the duck pond could wash into the St. John River during heavy rains and harm the native ecosystem, said Kristin Elton, program director for the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"The problem is, if there is a heavy rain event, there is an outlet to this pond and these goldfish could escape into storm water management, which then goes into the St. John River.

"And if they do make it there, they could have an impact on our native fish species."

The City of Fredericton has been aware of and concerned by the presence of goldfish in the pond, and the possibility of them escaping into other waterways.

Elton said Friday's exercise wasn't about removing any of the fish, but instead getting into the water and recording the different species of fish currently there.

"Really, it's just a fact-finding mission with the fish to see exactly what the issue is so that we can work with the City [of Fredericton] and [Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development] to put a plan in place on how we want to deal with the issue."

She and her colleagues also identified invasive plants in the area of the pond, such as woodland angelica and glossy buckthorn.

Woodland angelica is an invasive plant species that the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council removed from areas around the duck pond in Odell Park on Friday. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

The council recently started an educational campaign called Don't Let it Loose, which is aimed at discouraging New Brunswickers from releasing non-native plants and animals into the wild.

As part of the campaign, the council has installed signs around the duck pond, with plans to erect a larger interpretive panel to give visitors more information about the risks.

Elton said the council has a longer term plan to install a barrier that would reduce the chance of fish escaping into storm drains during heavy rains.