Hundreds of goldfish in Fredericton duck pond present major risk

A significant population of goldfish is thriving in the duck pond at Odell Park, and both city officials and conservationists in Fredericton are concerned.

"They've flourished," Mike Glynn, city forester and assistant manager with the city's parks and trees division.

"They've done very well in the duck pond."

That's not a good thing.

An unwanted species

Glynn told the city's livable community committee on Thursday that people have been dumping unwanted goldfish into the pond for years, and he estimates there are hundreds there.

"There's also lots of different sizes," said Kristin Elton, project co-ordinator with the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council.

They could clean up a population of juvenile trout, salmon and other fish in fairly short order. - Stephen Chase, councillor

The fish can grow to be 40 centimetres long and weigh up to five pounds.

Elton said the fish are either reproducing or they're being introduced at different stages."

Goldfish are a species of carp, and they compete with and prey on native species.

Mike Glynn, a forester with the City of Fredericton, said people have been dumping their goldfish in the pond for years. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

The duck pond is man-made, but Glynn said the real problem will come if the pond overflows, because the goldfish could find their way into the storm sewer.

"And if they can find their way into the storm sewer, then they can find their way potentially to the St. John River," he said. "And then it becomes another invasive introduction in a native water watershed."

The city is in preliminary talks with partners including the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the province about what can be done.

Pond isn't a place for unwanted animals

For now, the city plans to add signs warning people against dumping animals into the pond.

"The greater problem is that people feel that that is an appropriate solution, to just dump unwanted animals or aquarium contents into the environment," said Elton.

Coun. Stephen Chase, who is also the executive director of the Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation, said the city should act quickly.

"They are highly predacious on native species, so they could clean up a population of juvenile trout, salmon and other fish in fairly short order, plus they multiply with great rapidity," he said.

Chase said the city should look at options to eradicate the goldfish.

"In the short term, there should be a barrier placed on the little outlet to prevent fish from escaping," he said.