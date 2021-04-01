If you're looking for a new bike to get around this summer — you might be in for a disappointment.

Bike shop owners across the province are saying their stores are emptier than usual because the demand for bicycles has skyrocketed, causing a shortage in supplies.

"I've never seen such a surge in people wanting to start cycling," said Jim Goguen, co-owner of My Bike Shop in Moncton.

Right now, Goguen said, he has about 15 bikes to sell, compared to a typical year, when he has about 400.

He said more than 200 people have been waiting for bicycles since last year.

And Goguen is still waiting for the more than 400 bikes set to arrive this month or next.

Hybrids and mountain bikes are in highest demand.

New Brunswick isn't the only province dealing with a bicycle shortage — it's happening all across Canada too. Goguen said he's received requests for bicycles from Ottawa and Montreal.

He sold a bicycle to one woman in northern New Brunswick, who drove three hours from Lamèque.

He has also seen a boom in people coming in looking for bike parts and getting repairs done to bikes that are up to 30 years old. Some people are even selling old bikes online and getting the same price they initially paid.

Inside Goguen's repair room, there are about 70 bikes that need to be fixed. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC News)

Goguen, who has been in the bike business for 45 years, has never seen anything like this.

"When lockdown happened, people were only allowed to go outside and walk or they could go outside and start cycling," he said.

"No one went down south so everybody found that cycling was the new way to enjoy life."

'A huge boom'

Bike shops in Fredericton and Saint John have experienced the same kind of shortage, especially during peak times, like Easter.

"There's a huge boom," said Adam Pitre, owner of Bike Works in Saint John.

With three times the demand over 2019 and only five per cent of the stock, Pitre spends most of his day fielding customers's questions rather than selling bikes.

"We spend most of our day telling people, 'Hey it'll be here in two months, six months. Would you like to get your name on a waiting list?"

Adam Pitre of Bike Works in Saint John spends most of his day fielding customer calls and offering to put them n a waiting list, rather than selling bikes. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

And if a customer doesn't grab what they see on the shelf when it's there, it's gone the next time.

"Everybody's still scratching their heads."

He said there's a waiting list of six months for bikes under $1,000.

Bikes ordered until end of 2022

Typically, said there is a three to six month window where the bike shop really needs to be well-stocked.

"In COVID times we need a year and a half, almost two years."

Pitre said he has already finished ordering bikes for the end of 2022. He's doing this with the hope that industry trends will stay the same or increase in demand.

"We have to throw darts at a dart board … and hope that we're correct with the ordering."

If the bike shop orders too little, they won't have enough bikes in stock. But if they order too much, they still have to pay for the stock that would carry them over to the next cycling season.

"It's different than we're used to."

He believes people will be interested in cycling for the next few years because industries like tourism will likely take a while to gear up and people won't be able to travel right away.

"It's going to be an interesting next 12 months."