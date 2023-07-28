Man accused in death of casino manager gets OK to work in B.C.

A judge agreed Friday to allow a man charged with manslaughter in the death of a casino manager to travel to British Columbia for work, a decision that upset the family of Rodney Frenette.

Frenette, the food and beverages manager at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, was assaulted early on March 4. The 56-year-old died in hospital on March 28.

Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, of Riverview was charged in April. Glaspy appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday morning.

His lawyer Gilles Lemieux asked Judge Camille Vautour to change one of Glaspy's release conditions to allow him to leave the province to work in British Columbia. He had previously been approved to go to Saskatchewan.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur consented and the judge granted the request.

Lemieux requested an adjournment because further disclosure of the Crown's evidence in the case is expected next month.

The case is set to return to court Sept. 26 to schedule a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if the case should proceed to trial.

Frenette's sister Connie Frenette and his daughter Krystel Frenette told reporters outside the courthouse they were disappointed in the change in Glaspy's release conditions.

"We continue to be disappointed that he gets to move around freely between now and whenever the trial actually takes place," Connie Frenette said.

Family speaks as suspect in Rodney Frenette killing appears in court Connie Frenette talks about her brother as Michael Thomas Glaspy, the man accused in his death, appears in court in Moncton.

Glaspy has elected to be tried by judge and jury in the Court of King's Bench. Data from the province shows it can take up to 18 months to hold a jury trial lasting more than 10 days in Moncton. A jury trial of six to 10 days can take 14 months.

"So for us, it's going to mean a couple of years before we can get an actual closure in the case," Connie Frenette said about the choice of a jury trial.

Friday was the first time they've seen the man charged in-person.

"Today — four months exactly since my dad has passed — was the first time we had to face him in court and it was difficult," Krystel Frenette said of Glaspy.

"I knew there was a good chance he was going to be there, but I didn't expect the heart wrenching feeling that I had when I turned around. And that was, I think I speak for all of us, difficult for us to have to face that moment. But we're taking it one court date at a time."

Connie Frenette said they will continue to attend the court appearances and advocate for her brother, who she described as a quiet, non-confrontational family man who managed a restaurant.

The family has said they are thankful for Frenette's colleagues who have been supportive.

Glaspy said nothing as he left the courthouse. His lawyer declined to comment.