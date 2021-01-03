Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick·New

Missing 13-year-old from Eel Ground First Nation found safe

A missing 13-year-old girl from Eel Ground First Nation has been found safe.

Girl located shortly after Sunny Corner RCMP released missing person statement

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·

A 13-year-old girl from Eel Ground First Nation in New Brunswick has been found safe.

Sunny Corner RCMP announced the girl's disappearance Sunday, and said she was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 at a home in Eel Ground First Nation.

"The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance," the Sunny Corner detachment said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now