3-year-old girl killed when ATV flips in Acadieville

A three-year-old girl has died and her brother and father were injured after the ATV they were on flipped in Acadieville on Thursday afternoon, say RCMP.

The crash occurred on Desherbiers Road near Route 480 shortly after noon, said Const. Ricky LeBlond.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP detachment responded to the scene after the father, who was operating the all-terrain vehicle, called 911, said LeBlond.

The girl, who was a passenger, was taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital and died as a result of her injuries, he said.

LeBlond did not know the nature of her injuries.

Her father and brother, whose ages have not been released, suffered "minor injuries" and were treated at the scene, he said.

LeBlond could not say whether any of them were wearing helmets. That's part of the investigation, he said.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to have been contributing factors, he added.