13-year-old girl dies of injuries suffered in school bus incident

A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a school bus incident on Tuesday afternoon has died from her injuries, according to the RCMP.

The girl had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester.

She died in hospital on Wednesday, said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokeperson for the RCMP.

The RCMP have answered few questions and say they will not explain what happened.

Ouellette said police do not suspect "criminality to be a factor in the girl's death."

"Considering this, we cannot comment any further on the details surrounding the incident in order to protect the privacy of those involved," said Ouellette.

School officials have also said little about the incident.

In a letter to parents, school principal June Leger said the district did not have any more information about what happened.

Woodlawn Road in Dorchester was closed for two hours after the incident on Tuesday. (Pierre Fornier/CBC)

When asked for an update on Thursday, a spokesperson for the school district said no further comment would be made.

"Following the RCMP's investigation of the incident, there are no further actions to be pursued," wrote Stephanie Patterson in the emailed statement. "In the interest of respecting the privacy of those affected, we are unable to comment further."

She said Dorchester Consolidated School would remain open on Thursday for students and staff who want to meet with members of the education support services team. Parent-teacher appointments have been cancelled.

Ouellette referred further inquires to Anglophone East and to the Coroner Services.

Coroner's office investigating

A spokesperson for the Coroner's office said they are investigating the incident.

Because it's an active investigation, Geoffrey Downey said he could not comment further.

WorkSafeNB confirmed that it is not investigating the incident.

Robert Corkerton's children travel on the same school bus as the girl who died, but were not on the bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Details of the incident will have to be looked at eventually, but now is not the time, said Corkerton, who is chair of the school's parent school support Committee and a member of Dorchester's village council.

He said the focus at the moment should be on taking care of the students.

"As a parent of a child on that bus, I'm not worried about the details right now," said Corkerton, whose son was a classmate of the girl who died. "I'm more thinking about our family, our community. That's where my concern is."

On Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the area's MLA, Megan Mitton, said her "heart is heavy to learn that the little girl has passed away … My sincere condolences to her family and to the Dorchester Consolidated School community. I know this is a difficult time for the whole Dorchester community."

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy also extended his condolences.

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Counsellors will continue to provide assistance for students and staff," he wrote in an emailed statement.

"As the school and community grieves over the loss, the department is working with the Emergency Response Team and the School Crisis Plan to ensure emotional and mental health supports continue to be available."

But he declined to provide any details about the incident "so as to protect the privacy of those affected and to respect the police investigation."