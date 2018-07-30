Man charged with murder of wife as police search for remains

A 56-year-old man from the northern New Brunswick village of Dundee has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, RCMP say.

Gilles Moreau was arrested Saturday after police conducted a "well-being check" on Moreau's spouse, Brigitte Pelletier, 54.

Brigitte Pelletier has not been found yet, but the news release said "evidence and information gathered has led to the charge of first-degree murder being laid."

Moreau is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday.