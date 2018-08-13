New Brunswick man sentenced to life for murdering wife, burning body

A northern New Brunswick man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his wife to death in their Dundee home and then burning her body.

Gilles Moreau, 56, was sentenced in a Campbellton courtroom Monday after pleading guilty in April to the second-degree murder of 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier.

Moreau will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

In statements to the court, Pelletier's sisters told Moreau that he "stole" their sister and that they would never forgive him.

Moreau did not address the court.

The murder took place sometime between June 10 and July 28, 2018, at their home on Splude Street in Dundee, about 15 kilometres east of Campbellton.

RCMP discovered the remains when they went to the home on July 28 looking for Pelletier at the request of her family, who were concerned for her well-being.