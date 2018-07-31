Emotions high as Dundee man charged with murder appears in court

A Dundee man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife will return to court in August.

Gilles Moreau appeared in a Campbellton courtroom Tuesday afternoon. The case was adjourned until Aug. 13 to give him time to apply for legal aid and find a lawyer.

The 56-year-old man from Dundee in northern New Brunswick was charged in the death of his spouse, Brigitte Pelletier, whose remains have not been found.

There was a lot of emotion in the courtroom, Radio-Canada reported. When Moreau entered, some people screamed at him, provoking others in the public gallery to respond.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokeswoman for RCMP in New Brunswick, said police received a request from Pelletier's family to carry out a well-being check at a home on Splude Street in Dundee.

Moreau was arrested July 28 after the well-being check.

Police continue to search for Pelletier's remains.

How long Pelletier's been missing is part of the police investigation, Rogers-Marsh said.

She said evidence and information gathered by police led them to lay a murder charge, despite the absence of a body.