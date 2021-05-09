Edmundston music icon Gilles Guerrette has died at 91

Gilles Guerette, an icon of Edmundston's music scene, has died. He was 91.

A founder of the Edmundston Jazz and Blues Festival, Guerette was a musician, composer, musical director and arranger who brought a knowledge and love for jazz music to the region.

He died Sunday morning with his partner and children by his side, according to his family.

Guerette offered musical workshops to students at Francophone high school Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston and was part of numerous musical groups, including Les Quintones.

Cyrille Simard, former mayor of the city of Edmundston, says Guerette's death will leave a void in the community.

"It's really sad for the whole community to know he's gone, but I think his music is going to stay in our ears for a long time," Simard told Radio-Canada.

Guerette was well known as a pianist. Simard said he was always available to play background music for local music groups.

"All the opportunities for him to express his talent and his love for music, for him these were opportunities he wanted to seize," said Simard.