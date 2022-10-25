Fredericton north-side townhouse proposal defeated by margin of 1 vote

Fredericton councillors have voted down a proposal to construct an 88-unit townhouse development partly on parkland the city would have sold to the developer.

The vote to rezone two pieces of property to allow the development at 501 Gibson St. fell short by a single Yes vote at Monday night's regular council meeting, an outcome met with cheers from residents sitting in the gallery at city hall.

"We're thrilled that the council had the common sense to reject this application," said Melynda Jarratt, who lives across the street from the proposed development.

"It was something that really galvanized the neighbourhood."

Gibson Street resident Melynda Jarratt said she was pleased the development, which would have gone up across the street from her home, did not win enough council support. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Building Prosperity Inc. proposed constructing a cluster of two and three-storey townhouse — 26 one-bedroom units and 62 two-bedroom units — at 501 Gibson St.

The project would have required rezoning two adjacent properties, including one owned by the city and zoned parkland, to allow for buildings as high as three storeys.

The sale of those properties hinged on Building Prosperity getting its rezoning application approved.

While the development was recommended for approval by city staff, the city's planning advisory committee recommended it be rejected.

The proposal called for a series of two and three-storey townhouses totalling 88 units. (City of Fredericton)

Because of that decision by the planning committee, the proposal required approval by a majority of the whole of council, or seven votes, because there are a total of 12 councillors.

On Monday, Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson, councillors Cassandra LeBlanc, Jocelyn Pike, Jason Lejeune, Ruth Breen and Henri Mallet voted in favour of the proposal.

Councillors Steven Hicks, Bruce Grandy, Mark Peters, Kevin Darrah and Eric Megarity voted against it.

Coun. Margo Sheppard was required to sit out the vote as she was not present during the previous meeting, which heard from the developer, as well as from neighbours who were primarily opposed to the project.

Many of those neighbours spoke about their concerns about the loss of the 1.29-acre property owned by the city.

The property is zoned as parkland, but hasn't been developed as an official City of Fredericton park, and city staff have indicated there's no plan to do so.

Despite that, residents said they use the property to walk their dogs and get exercise, and concerns about losing access to it appeared to resonate with Megarity, whose ward includes the land proposed for the development.

"Municipal parks play a significant role in maintaining ecological balance within urban unit," Megarity said before it came time to vote. "They serve as green lungs, providing oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide, supporting the biodiversity.

"Transforming parks into a housing development will result in the loss of green space, and once it's gone, it's gone forever, and that contributes to increasing pollution and the decline in air quality."

Fredericton Deputy Mayor Eric Megarity voted against the development proposed for his ward. (CBC)

Other councillors said they were torn by the decision, acknowledging the desire by residents to keep access to the green space, while recognizing the city's need for more homes.

Pike said when it came to the proposal, creating new housing was more important, noting councillors agreed last year to an affordable housing strategy, which in part positioned the city to sell off parkland where appropriate to make room for housing construction.

"This particular parkland ... it's been on the books since the 1960s, and there are no plans to develop it, and there never were any plans to develop it," she said.

"This development is going to provide affordable housing. It's located on a bus route. It's on a major collector. The Nashwaaksis trail runs right behind on Gibson Street.

Pike also noted there are a handful of other parks within about a one-kilometre radius.

"For all these reasons, as I said, I've struggled with this, but I am going to support this project," Pike said moments before it was rejected.