Giant snowman towers over houses on Acadian Peninsula

It may be the first full day of spring, but a giant snowman is the talk of the town in Saint-Léolin, on the Acadian Peninsula.

Carl Bertin's snowman stands nearly 10 metres — so tall, it towers over the homes in his neighbourhood.

The snowman, affectionately named Blé d'Inde, or Corn Cob, took up to 600,000 shovels of snow and the help of a tractor to create, said Bertin.

Its nose is an orange construction pylon and four car tires form the hat.

For the mouth and buttons, Bertin cut and painted plywood boards.

Carl Bertin is used to making big snowmen with his children, but this one is mostly to his credit. (René Landry/Radio-Canada)

"I tried to do something positive," he said in French.

"I invite everyone to visit if it can put a smile on their face and take pictures."

According to Guinness World Records, the tallest snowman was actually a snowwoman, built by residents of Bethel, Maine, and surrounding towns in 2008.

She measured more than 37 metres tall, only a few feet shorter than the Statue of Liberty.

The snowman of Carl Bertin in Saint-Léolin is even taller than the houses in his neighborhood. (René Landry/Radio-Canada)

Bertin said he has always enjoyed making snowmen with his children, but this one is his biggest yet.

It required the help of some friends and some planning, he said.

"I started preparing my snow two days before the big storm because I knew it was coming and I wanted to make a reserve of snow."

For anyone who wants to see Corn Cob, Bertin said he plans to put up a sign directing the curious on where to find him.