'Love wins' sentiment sweeps Amherst after Bailey Chitty's rescue from kidnappers

For more than a week, the town of Amherst, N.S., was sombre. Residents held their breath, hoping their own Bailey Chitty was all right but trying not to talk about it, especially on social media.

The entire town was trying to keep information out of the hands of the people who had kidnapped Chitty and Lauren Tilley in the west African country of Ghana.

"People were very quiet," said Joe van Vulpen, deputy warden of Cumberland County. "People were concerned, extremely concerned and anybody that knew the family, knew Bailey [felt] both shock and sorrow."

Canadians Lauren Tilley, left, and Bailey Chitty, who were abducted in Ghana on June 4, have been rescued and are safe. The two are volunteers with Youth Challenge International. (Facebook)

But after 20-year-old Bailey Chitty, and 19-year-old Lauren Tilley of Rothesay were rescued, Amherst is celebrating the rescue by posting blue hearts and sharing the slogan "Love wins."

"It's been a great roller-coaster of emotions, certainly the emotional understanding that she's alive and well … would be the next thing," said van Vulpen, who said he knows Chitty and her family.

"It's incredibly gratifying to hear."

The University of New Brunswick students were rescued by Ghana's security forces on Wednesday after a raid in the suburbs of Kumasi, the country's second-largest city.

Youth Challenge International, the non-profit group the women were volunteering with, previously said Tilley and Chitty are receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home.

First reports said the two are physically unharmed.

The idea of the blue hearts, and the placards in windows that say "Love wins" or "Love won" came from a note Chitty's mother sent to her co-workers, van Vulpen said. Friends from work put the phrase on their bulletin board and it caught on from there.

"At the end of the day, the love hope and prayer that everybody was carrying on, it came to a very successful fruition," he said.

Police in Ghana say the eight suspects arrested in the case may be arraigned on Monday. (CBC)

Chitty's mother didn't respond to requests for comment but made a post on her Facebook page.

She wrote: "My chosen family whom I have the honour of working with everyday have been my quiet rock (along with many others)."

She added: "Today we celebrate 'Love Wins."'

​Two students from the University of New Brunswick - Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chitty - were rescued during a police raid in​ Ghana.​ ​Retired Canadian ambassador​ Gar Pardy says the two young women are "extremely fortunate." 13:58

Van Vulpen said the blue hearts and the slogan are just an illustration of a town brought together by hardship.

"Amherst, the people, pull together. It's a very open and accepting community. And when one feels pain everybody feels pain."

But he said what the families are going through is likely unfathomable.

"I don't think there's a person around who can truly understand what they went through," he said.

Investigation continues

David Eklu, assistant commissioner of police in Ghana, told CBC News he can't share any new information regarding the investigation.

Ghana's minister of information previously said eight people were arrested in relation to the investigation, including one person who police believe is the head of a gang.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's Information Minister, gave an update on the status of the two Canadian women who had been abducted. 1:58

Eklu said police are looking for more suspects because the abduction may be gang-related.

He said the names of the eight people who were arrested won't be made public until the suspects are arraigned in court, most likely on Monday.