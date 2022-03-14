Story of suffragette bodyguard from Welsford told in song

Gertie Harding was tired of asking politely for the right to vote.

So she started setting empty buildings ablaze and destroying rare orchid gardens.

Harding, born on a farm in Welsford, north of Saint John, in 1889, and moved to England when she was young.

She then became the secret bodyguard for Emmaline Pankhurst, the famed English suffragette leader of the early 1900s and the most recognized woman in the movement.

Inspired by Harding's diaries and newspaper clippings, her great niece Gretchen Kelbaugh wrote a book and screenplay and now has a musical about the life led by her Auntie Gert.

"They risked their health, their freedom, their family connections, social censure all for the right of votes for women both in the U.K. and Canada," Kelbaugh told Information Morning Saint John.

Friends and collaborators, from left, Gretchen Kelbaugh, Theresa Patterson and Debbie Adshade hope to stage the play soon. (Submitted by Gretchen Kelbaugh)

Hardie — A musical inspired by Canadian Gert Harding has two plots. The main plot is the battle for the vote, and how Harding and her comrades protested not only against being unable to vote but also against the treatment they received at the hands of police and government.

In one song, a performer sings: "On Black Friday 1910, the government told police, to kick us and grab us where they should not to make our protests cease. But who gets labelled hooligans?"

The sub-plot includes a love story between Harding and the only fictional character in the play: an east-Indian woman named Sunita.

"Gert was a lesbian, it's one thing she doesn't cover in her memoirs, but the family all knew it," Kelbaugh said.

Kelbaugh and her two friends and fellow artists Debbie Adshade and Theresa Patterson, who both sing, started working on the musical just as the pandemic was declared. The trio did their best to write and record songs, despite social distancing, isolation and technical difficulties.

"It was hard to collaborate by Zoom and telephone and email," Kelbaugh said. "We would have had a lot more fun getting together, but still do it we did."

Patterson recalled huddling, while distancing, around a keyboard in her garage with the door open and coats on.

"We had a good writing session that day," she said.

Patterson, Adshade and Kelbaugh can now rehearse in person, but had to do it over Zoom during the restrictions of the last two years. (Submitted by Gretchen Kelbaugh)

The rest of the time they had to rely on technology. One woman would record her part of the track, email it to another who added her part and made edits, then email it back with the changes, finally sending it on to musical musical supervisor Mike Doherty.

Kelbaugh said it seemed impossible that the musical would ever get done. The next step is deciding how and when to stage it.

"We did finish it," she said.