A sad farewell: George's Fabulous Roadhouse was home to budding musicians, cheap beer

Rubble, some pieces more than 100 years old, is all that's left of George's Fabulous Roadhouse.

The building is on the edge of Sackville, across from a train station that is no longer open to the public and beside a burned out foundry.

It's gone by many names over the years: Steve's Tavern, Mermaids and, most recently, George's Fabulous Roadhouse.

George's started as a multi-storey hotel built in the early 1900s, and it ended as a rundown but well-loved place to enjoy music and cheap beer.

Photographer and video director Colin Medley captured the crowd taking in fresh air in between acts outside George's Roadhouse in 2018. By then the building was only opened up for special events. (Colin Medley/submitted)

The owner, Darren Wheaton, made the difficult decision to have the building torn down because taxes were adding up and George's wasn't bringing any money in.

According to Wheaton, it wasn't ever much of a money maker. His brother Mike owned a number of businesses and kept George's open as his own "watering hole."

After Mike died in 2009, Wheaton ran the business, closing the restaurant in 2012, then the bar in 2014. He opened the building for special events until last year.

"I'll miss it," said Wheaton.

He's not the only one.

According to Tim Jones, George's location on the edge of Sackville made it difficult to attract people, but once they got there, 'it kind of felt like its own little world with its own set of rules and its own physics and own particular type of weirdness and character.' (Melanie Colosimo/submitted)

There was an outpouring online of nostalgia and memories as word spread of the building's demise. Wild parties, greasy breakfasts alleged to cure hangovers, and favourite bands and their shows that people still talk about today.

Tim Jones is now a corporate lawyer for the government of Ontario, but he used to work at George's.

"Between 2004 and 2008, I was a young university student who for some reason George's Roadhouse allowed to be the in-house booker," said Jones.

Working with little more than a love of music, Jones managed to regularly book acts that people wanted to see and helped put Sackville on the map as a place where bands could play to an audience.

Steve Lambke of the Constantines at George's in 2007. (Melanie Colosimo/submitted)

"I mean, the mid 2000s were sort of a Canadian indie rock boom, so we really punched above our weight in terms of the artists we were able to get in there," said Jones.

Hawksley Workman, the Constantines, Corb Lund and Owen Pallette were some of the names that played to sold out shows of more than 200 people.

But Jones said a full house wasn't the only sign of a great show.

He recalls an afternoon show featuring a young punk band from Hamilton, whose lead singer was "on a real tear."

"He gave a spectacular show to nobody at 4 p.m. and then fell off of a table and broke his arm."

Annual festivals, like Sappyfest and Stereophonic, held events at the Roadhouse, packing the building with over 200 sweaty people for years. The Sackville Blues Society hosted monthly events that attracted big names and large crowds. (Melanie Colosimo/submitted)

"It was a very rock 'n' roll place sometimes," said Jones.

Jones recalls a time when a band from Los Angeles pulled up to the venue with stadium quality lights and fog machines.

"Five people showed up and three were there to play the VLTs."

Small crowds playing to big bands didn't equal failure at George's. The few who showed up would get a memorable evening. But it did mean nobody was making much money.

"I wasn't taking a profit out of the shows and I think Darren Wheaton, the owner of the venue, was doing it very much as a labour of love," he said.

Shotgun Jimmie played George's Roadhouse more times than he can count. He also worked in the kitchen and was the sound person in the mid-2000s. (Melanie Colosimo/submitted)

Jones said anytime a show would sell out, Wheaton would put the profits back into George's with new sound gear, a marquee sign and better lighting.

"He was doing it as a music fan, not because he was trying to sell Clancy's to 20-year-olds."

Jim Kilpatrick, who performs as Shotgun Jimmie, left Sackville for Brandon, Man., years ago, but he lived in Sackville, working on his music, for about 10 years in the early 2000s.

Kilpatrick was the sound person, the short order cook, a regular performer at George's, and rented a practice space for his band, Shotgun and Jaybird from the Wheatons — for free.

Saying goodbye to a Sackville institution NB Video 2:38 George's Fabulous Roadhouse in Sackville is being remembered as a home to budding musicians and cheap draft. 2:38

"George's was one of the places that I sort of cut my teeth and met a lot of the people who are still my friends to this day," said Kilpatrick.

Meeting and opening for touring bands gave Kilpatrick access to a musical community normally hard to come by in a small town.

"When we finally got around to doing a national tour and touring across the country, we'd already made connections with bands from across the country," said Kilpatrick.

"So then they either helped us out with concerts in their hometowns or gave us a place to sleep."

He says his job as the sound person led to a meeting with his idols at the time: the Constantines. More than just a brush with indie rock royalty, Kilpatrick became friends with the band and when guitarist Steve Lambke started his own label, he signed Kirkpatrick, kicking off his professional music career.

Roopen Majithia is a founding member of the Tantramarsh Blues Society, a group that formed in 2000 and brought world-class blues acts to Sackville. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

George's being a lonely roadhouse on the edge of the marsh was a natural fit for the blues as well.

Roopen Majithia was one of the founders of the Tantramarsh Blues Society in 2000. It's a group that brought U.S. acts like Guy Davis, Toni Lynn Washington, as well as local favourites Hot Toddy and Garrett Mason to a packed house at George's on a monthly basis for more than a decade.

Majithia said it was one of the few spaces in town big enough, was affordable and had the right feel for the blues.

"It lent a kind of magic to the evenings that, you know, you don't get to see so much," said Majithia.

He said that even years after a performance, Majithia would go see acts that performed at George's, and when he'd say hello, they'd remember Sackville.

"They still remember us and they remember George's because it was such an amazing night that they had there," he said.

Majithia said the Blues Society hadn't booked a show in a while even before COVID-19, not because George's closed but because it's become harder to find partners to bring in bigger names.

Majithia hopes that having experienced physical isolation and restrictions on movements will make people miss what they've lost.

George's Roadhouse was known for its cheap breakfast and draft beer. (George's Roadhouse/submitted)

"We hope that post-COVID … there's going to be a resurgence in live music."

He said like the blues, George's had a way of bringing people together,

"We had town folk, we had university folk, we had students, we had out-of-towners, blue collar, white collar, academics, all kinds of people, and I can't think of anything else in this town that has ever done that," said Majithia.

"We hope that we'll find ways of keeping the magic of George's alive in the future," he said.

It will just have to happen somewhere else.