George Little, former New Brunswick NDP leader, dead at 83

The man who led New Brunswick's NDP for most of the 1980s has died.

George Little, the party leader from 1980 to 1988, died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday, according to an obituary posted on the Fundy Funeral Home website.

He was 83.

Little led the party through two provincial elections.

The party received 10.2 per cent of the vote in the 1982 election. It was the best showing for the party to that point.

The party also won a seat for the first time.

Little also led the party through the 1987 election, which saw the party increase its vote total to 10.55 per cent. However, the Liberals won every riding.

Little was born in Scotland in 1937 and immigrated to Canada in 1964, settling in Saint John.

In addition to leading the NDP, he was a teacher at Simonds High School, heading up the school's English department for over 30 years.