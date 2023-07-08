It's a big family reunion for geocachers in N.B. this weekend

Fredericton had the vibe of an extended family reunion this weekend as geocachers from across the country descended on the city for the Mega Geocaching Event.

It is named a mega event because of the large number of participants. Those attending saw tutorials and did plenty of geocaching.

Chriss Coleman of Toronto tries to participate in at least a couple mega events each year to meet up with friends. Coleman knew many of the people attending this weekend.

"A lot of people from Ontario are actually here," Coleman said. "We saw people that we travelled up to Nunavut with, so … it's kind of like a little bit of a family reunion of friends."

Jacques Pelltier and Louise Filteau of Montreal can attest to the number of familiar faces that can be seen miles from home.

"I just ran into some people from Trois-Rivières … we knew, and we run into people we know all the time," said Pelltier.

Nancy Robertson, from Sussex Corner, didn't have to travel far for this event, but she has geocached in over 40 countries and has made many friends.

"We ran into friends that we had been on a geocaching cruise in 2016," said Robertson. "They were from Delta, B.C. We've run into a lot of our Ontario friends."

Coleman said one of the benefits of geocaching is getting to meet new people, especially if you're a newcomer.

Coleman started geocaching in Europe, but took up the hobby again after moving to Canada.

"I found out that … you go to the events, you meet different people and you just start caching together," said Coleman.

"It just becomes really fun and you just get to know people and they become your friends."